OPINION: Chaplains are not pastors or religious leaders

The International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) has regions all over the world, and recognizes the chaplains working there on a regular basis. In October, ICPC's International Committee Chair Harold D. Gingerich met with the Chief Chaplain of the Israel Police Rabbi Rami Brackyuahu on a Sunday in Jerusalem. The meeting was set up by New York Transit Authority Chaplain Rabbi Harry Bekowitz, who arranged for Gingerich to be a part of the Police Unity Tour. This was a first for ICPC.

ICPC has chaplains all over the world, and Berkowitz told Chaplain Gingerich that Chaplain Rabbi Brackyuahu was interested in the training ICPC offered. The meeting between these three chaplains lasted only about 20 minutes, but it was productive. Information was shared with everyone, and Chaplain Brackyuahu astutely expressed the need for "us to be there for each other."

In addition, Chaplain Gingerich met with a German diplomat in charge of international relations who also was a member of the unity tour. She was excited to hear about ICPC and promised to share the information with the German chaplains.

Obviously, all of these international people were invited to attend the next annual training event for ICPC, which will be held in Phoenix, Ariz., during 2023. Who knows, perhaps I will have the opportunity to meet these highly respected individuals personally.

There are chaplains serving God and humanity all over the world (that is, except in Bella Vista), and many of them risk their lives almost daily in their service. I have noticed during the ICPC Memorial Service that a highly disproportionate number of chaplain deaths occur outside of the United States in other countries.

Several years ago, I was asked by the lead chaplain for the Secret Service of the United States to consider serving as one of the 50 chaplains he was seeking to fill chaplaincy positions with the Secret Service all over our country. Unfortunately, I was unable to follow up on that invitation due to other obligations I had at that time, but I would have to assume it would have been an amazing journey of faith. I have met this lead chaplain several times since, and he is a very active member of ICPC.

So, with all of the pastors and religious leaders throughout the world, why should anyone want to have another branch of religion like the chaplaincy? It's a very good question, although one that is too often shrouded in both secrecy and misinformation. As I have clarified in some of my earlier articles, pastors and other religious leaders serve a different role than do chaplains. Pastors serve their churches, teach in various schools and write theological books about a myriad of things. Although most have extensive training in their fields, almost none have been trained about what to do during death situations, extreme emotional stress and human needs that are beyond their religious comfort zones. These are areas in which the chaplain operates.

Many people just assume that since chaplains appear to be a religious kind of group that they must belong to some religious organization, and ultimately are somehow serving as a conduit to get people into their religious persuasion. Nothing could be farther from the truth. It is against the law for chaplains to evangelize, to preach their religious views upon others (unless invited to do so). While operating out of the protection of the First Amendment, most of what chaplains do is more secular than religious -- something that sometimes gets them into trouble. A chaplain's work must not confuse humanity's need for God with the legal aspects of a country's government.

There are chaplains in law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, the military, in both the House and Senate of state and national capitals, with the FBI and US Secret Service, serving during the Olympics and even in a lot of communistic countries. There were chaplains present during 9/11, when the building was destroyed in Oklahoma, at every school shooting, and so on; and chaplaincy services were present in Pea Ridge when an officer was killed and was offered in Bella Vista when an officer died. They are there for you whether you are religious or not. If you are hurting, they will listen and do what they can to help you find strength both physically and spiritually.

As I am writing this article, we just had a suicide, a motor vehicle accident in which someone was killed, and an accident involving a pedestrian take place right here in northwest Arkansas; and a chaplain was there to help with all of them.

-- Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.