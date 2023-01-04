January at the Bella Vista Public Library

Art at the Bella Vista Public Library

Three new works of public art at the Bella Vista Public Library are now sparking conversation.

Whimsy, an interior painted wall mural; Mantis, a 2D steel sculpture; and Wheels In Motion, a 2D mosaic, add to the ambiance at the Library. All the artists, who live in northwest Arkansas, hope their artwork creates an opportunity for library-goers, art enthusiasts and outdoor seekers to find the balance between space, public art and nature.

The Bella Vista Arts Council led the initiative and hosted a public reception for all three public art work installations and artists in early December. The first piece of public art, an interior painted wall mural, can be found in the Children's Department. Bella Vista resident and artist Paige Dirksen created the mural, dubbed Whimsy.

"When designing something for this space, I wanted to create something for the library that would be really playful and whimsical, hence the mural's title, Whimsy. I wanted to strike a balance between something really colorful and engaging, while still having a sense of serenity to it," Dirksen said, adding a lot of elements in the design give a nod to the flora and fauna surrounding the library.

To engage the community in her work, Dirksen encourages parents and library staff to ask children viewing the mural what they interpret in the abstract designs.

Northwest Arkansas artists Alex Cogbill and Paul Siebenthal are the creators behind Mantis, a 2D steel sculpture, which is located outside in the Library's garden area. Cut from steel and powder coated in bright yellow and orange colors, the palette reflects harmonious colors in the Library's garden landscaping.

The bright, bold colors are striking upon even a glance, and the two different images of a praying mantis have been pixelated using geometry, which is an international language.

All the black parts seen depicting the mantises are negative space.

"Paul and I are interested in things that surround us in our daily lives, but are often too small, invisible to the human eye, or are hidden beneath the earth's surface and go unnoticed," said Cogbill, adding this sculpture provides viewers a new way of seeing nature.

Bella Vista resident and artist Stevie Stevens created Wheels In Motion, a 2D mosaic that was created by using new and recycled bicycle parts, stained glass, vitreous glass, Venetian glass, glass gems and mirrors. The recycled parts were donated by Pedal It Forward and Mojo Cycling in Bentonville. As visitors drive towards the Library, they will see the mosaic change colors and sparkle, enhancing the green space surrounding the Library. Stevens' intent for the mural is to merge the excitement for the beautiful outdoor scenery, biking and public art.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, started its public art initiative in 2018 with the donation of the abstract stainless steel sculpture titled Marilyn Monroe.

Library Lego Challenge!

Patrons are welcome to drop by the Children's Department and create a special Lego design. January's challenge is robots. The challenge will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, Jan. 4. All ages are welcome.

STEAM

Children's staff will kick off a monthly STEAM workshop in January. Geared for the ages of 6-12, the workshop will feature three activities focused on a STEAM theme and take place on the last Wednesday of each month.

In January, the Amazeum will lead the "Let's Get Moving" workshop on Jan. 25 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

The three activities include:

• Traction track: Design a vehicle and test it out on different types of track.

• Flying creations: Build something that flies, which will be tested with fans to be provided by staff.

• Circuit blocks: Can you make the light turn on? Or the fan to go? Explore how to make electricity move.

The drop-in program will take place in the library's Community Room.

Tean Advisory Board (TAB)

The Library's Teen Advisory Board is actively planning for 2023.

Teens will host a January Teen Night on Jan. 6, following a "23" theme. Teens ages 13-17 will play trivia and silly 23-themed games and enjoy snacks.

TAB also established a new book club, a project that has been a year in the making. The first meeting will take place on Feb. 21. Teens will meet on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss that month's pick.

This book club is for teens, ages 13-17. The Friends of the Library has graciously funded copies of the book for participants to keep.

Teens joining the book club may pick up a copy of the monthly pick at the Library. Supplies are limited. For additional information, visit the Library.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! Contemporary romance novels are read that include hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club for the January meeting Monday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room and on Zoom to discuss More With You by Erin Spencer.

The author will join on Zoom to discuss her newest release.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

A group known for knitting and crochet enthusiasts has now expanded to encompass all crafters. The group's January meetings are Thursday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m., in the BVPL Community Room.

Patrons interested in all types of crafts found themselves drawn to the group. That inspired some exciting changes to include more art, explains Amanda Gibson, Assistant Director and group contact.

Everyone is welcome to attend and bring a craft or art project.

True Crime Club

The True Crime Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m., in the Community Room to discuss the Susan Powell case. This club meets monthly to discuss murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes. Suggestions for monthly topics are welcome.

The Book Was Better Book Club

This new book club will entertain the age-old question: was the book or movie better? Each month, the group will discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series.

Join them on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m. to discuss Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, and the TV series by the same name.

The Encore Bookstore

The Encore Bookstore is offering two specials during January. National Geographic magazines are available for only a dime each. Volunteers will work with teachers who need them for classroom projects.

Encore is offering a special of buy two fiction paperback books and get one free, with the lowest-priced book as the freebie.

The bookstore, which is located in the Bella Vista Public Library, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday; and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

New in February!

The Bella Vista Public Library is launching its Therapy Dog Reading program in February.

Families will have the opportunity to schedule a time for their little ones to practice reading with a therapy dog at the library.

The program will help young readers gain confidence, said Alex Newman, Children and Youth Services Manager.

"We hope that families will see this as a great way to strengthen their readers' ability and connect with our friendly therapy dog," Newman said.

The first reading date available is Feb. 27. To reserve a spot, call the Library at 479-855-1753. Registration begins Feb. 1.

Stay informed

This winter, stay informed about library closures by checking the library's website -- bvpl.org -- as well as its Facebook page.

Announcements about the city's weather-related facilities' closures can be found on the city of Bella Vista's website and Facebook page.

If you are unsure if the library is open, please give them a call at 479-855-1753.