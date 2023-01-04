Headline Review for 2022

Bella Vistans experienced the many ups and downs provided by the emotional roller coaster that was 2022. This glimpse back through the headlines of The Week Vista provides a reminder of just what took place during the previous year.

Jan. 5

Bella Vistans endure emotional 2021

Bella Vista residents were put through a range of emotions in the past year as 2021 dealt a myriad of highs and lows over the course of its 365-day existence.

Torres' third trial likely to be delayed

BENTONVILLE -- A circuit judge will decide in a few weeks whether to delay the third jury trial for a Bella Vista man accused of killing his 6-year-old son.

Jan. 12

Four explosions allegedly tied to arrested pair

Bella Vista Police say they can tie four explosions in the city to Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, both of Bella Vista, who were arrested Jan. 3 following an explosion on New Year's Eve.

Work underway on public safety building

Work has begun on the new Bella Vista Public Safety Building, located next to the street department on Forest Hills Boulevard. Police Chief James Graves said the building is expected to be complete in December, depending on the weather.

Jan. 19

Flynn enters mayoral race

The first hat has been thrown into the ring for November's Bella Vista mayoral race and it belongs to John Flynn, who announced on Jan. 13 he will be seeking the position of mayor after serving two terms on the city council.

City offices temporarily closing to public traffic

Bella Vista city facilities will be closed to non-emergency public traffic through January 31 to limit the spread of covid. The closure will be assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January.

Jan. 26

Bella Vista sees big drop in traffic, trucks

Opening the new portion of Interstate 49 appears to be having the desired effect in Bella Vista, based on before-and-after traffic counts by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Countdown to opening

The Bella Vista Fire Department will hold a hose uncoupling ceremony for its new Station No. 3 on Monday, Jan. 31.

New K9 officer hopes to make a difference

Officer Matt Hixson of the Bella Vista Police Department recently became fully certified with his K9 partner, Huk, and he hopes together they can make a difference in keeping drugs off the streets.

City Council approves purchase of fire truck, police vehicles

The Bella Vista City Council took care of a couple of housekeeping items associated with a council's first meeting of the year on Monday night before diving into an agenda that included votes on a new fire truck and vehicles for the police department.

Feb. 2

Public comment sought on use of federal funds

The City of Bella Vista has been allocated $5.9 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is seeking public comment about plans for these funds.

Bourke announces candidacy for mayor

Steven Bourke, a member of the Bella Vista City Council for just over three years now, has announced his candidacy for mayor of the city for the November general election.

Fire Station No. 3 opens with room to grow

The new Bella Vista Fire Department Station 3 opened Monday and will give the department room to grow, according to Chief Steve Sims.

Feb. 9

POA board sets ballot positions; approves corporate officers

In its first meeting of the new year the board of directors of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association approved a connector trail, heard reports from two of its committees and went over the results of the 2021 member surveys

Bella Vista man honored for EMT training at White Rock

JANE, Mo. -- White Rock volunteer firefighter Kevin Tadda is the first to step up for additional training, gaining more education and earning a $500 scholarship

Knights of Columbus donates carts

The Council 9514 Knights of Columbus in Bella Vista donated four rolling utility carts to the Bella Vista recycling center for the convenience of patrons.

Feb. 16

Work to fill sinkhole at Lake Ann to begin in March

Work to fill in a sinkhole that has developed near the Lake Ann spillway is expected to start next month.

BVCC collar project to start Feb. 21

The project to refurbish the collars of all the greens on the Bella Vista Country Club golf course has a new start date after covid-related issues forced a delay earlier this month.

Planning commission approves two subdivision proposal

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved two preliminary plats for proposed subdivisions during its regular session held Monday night at the District Court Building

Feb. 23

ACC standing by fence policy

Several Bella Vista property owners showed up at the office of the Bella Vista Village Architectural Control Committee on Feb. 17 hoping to speak to the committee during its monthly board meeting about its recent decision to enforce a "no white fence" policy in Bella Vista.

City to upgrade library HVAC system

The Bella Vista Public Library is getting an upgrade of its air filtration system that is expected to help defend its visitors against covid.

Conservationist Compton had ties to Bella Vista

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River being named the nation's first national river, thanks to the efforts of the late Dr. Neil Compton of Bentonville, who had ties to Bella Vista.

March 2

Council approves statue for new safety building

The new public safety building being built in Bella Vista will have a bronze statue outside in front of the building after all following Monday night's vote by the City Council.

POA survey results released

In January, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board and the membership heard about the results of a membership survey that was completed in late 2021.

POA plans renovations

General Manager Tom Judson showed a presentation of proposed changes to Riordan Hall. The building opened in 1973 and doesn't look very different, he said. The recent member survey included comments on Riordan Hall; showing support for the changes, especially the fitness center.

Bradley making film about Wonderland Cave

Filmmaker and Bella Vista resident Krista Bradley is making a film about Wonderland Cave's first year as a nightclub in 1930.

March 9

State of the City

Looking back on 2021, ahead to 2022

Editor's Note: On Feb. 28 Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie presented the annual State of the City Address to the City Council during its regular session. Here is that address in its entirety.

Pair pleads not guilty to charges in explosives case

BENTONVILLE -- Two Bella Vista men pleaded not guilty to felony charges in connection with setting off an explosive device.

Library resuming regular schedule

After another covid-related shutdown in January, the Bella Vista Public Library is returning to its busy event schedule.

March 16

Scotsdale, Brittany to close in cold weather

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Golf Joint Advisory Committee voted unanimously to enforce January and February closings for two of its golf courses beginning in 2023.

Regional project showing the way

Nearly a decade ago, Bella Vista decided to join other cities in northwest Arkansas in erecting "wayfinding signs" to direct travelers to locations of interest

Permit approved for beer garden at Blowing Springs

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved a request by the Property Owners Association for a conditional use permit to run the Gear Garden for another season at Blowing Springs Park.

Library raising funds to expand parking lot

The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation is raising funds to expand the library's parking lot.

March 23

City Council talks ARPA funds

The Bella Vista City Council has decided how to spend a portion of the funds the city has already received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. But before spending the funds, the council has come up with a way to allocate the funds that will make it easier to spend the money from a paperwork standpoint once it has been determined how the money will be spent.

POA candidates speak at forum

Bella Vista Property Owners Association members had the opportunity to hear from and about candidates running for election to open positions on the POA board during the annual candidate forum held in front of a live audience in Riordan Hall on Wednesday, March 16.

Groundbreaking held for Wall of Honor expansion

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas broke ground on the first phase of the expansion to the Veterans Wall of Honor on Saturday, March 19.

March 30

City Council passes ARPA spending resolution

The Bella Vista City Council took the next step in organizing the $5.9 million given to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 by passing several resolutions tied to projects originally considered for the federal funds during its regular session held Monday night at the District Court Building.

Group to drop 'yarn bomb' on city

The Bella Vista Arts Council is working on a yarn bomb public art installation to be held June 11 to July 11 to celebrate National Yarn Bomb Day on June 11.

POA board schedules assessment election

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors started the process to raise the monthly assessment at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 24. Members must approve assessments increases and a special election was scheduled to begin in August.

April 6

Request made to rezone for Dollar General

A request to rezone a 1.613-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Commonwealth and Euston Roads to make way for a Dollar General Store is being met with quite a bit of opposition by many Bella Vista residents.

Groups gather to break ground on Mercy Way project

Bella Vista officials gathered on Thursday, March 31, with representatives from local, state and federal agencies to break ground on the Mercy Way bridge replacement project in Bella Vista.

April 13

Bentonville could be stuck dealing with busted dam

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville could be stuck with repairing or replacing a broken dam after the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed and remanded a case Wednesday over the city's obligations for the dam on Lake Bella Vista.

Lot split helps BVFD, animal shelter

In one fell swoop Monday night the Bella Vista Planning Commission not only paved the way for a new training tower for the city's fire department, but also more space for its animal shelter.

Officials believe public input sealed DG's fate

Individuals attending Monday night's regular session of the Bella Vista Planning Commission were greeted at the front door of the District Court Building by a sign stating all issues pertaining to a proposed Dollar General Store on the city's east side would not appear on the agenda for discussion during the meeting.

April 20

Council discusses equipment for police, fire departments

A resolution authorizing the purchase of four new vehicles for the Bella Vista Police Department is now giving way to an ordinance clearing the way for the purchase of three new -- but not as new -- vehicles.

Courses drying out after heavy rains

Shane O'Neil has seen his share of water-covered fairways. The superintendent of Bella Vista's Berksdale and Kingswood Golf Courses estimates in the 16 or so years he's worked for the Property Owners Association he's seen many major instances when it rained enough to send water spilling over the local creek banks and onto many of the POA's lush courses.

April 27

Council approves new cruisers, equipment

Ordinances and resolutions were passed Monday night by the Bella Vista City Council that will clear the way for new equipment for the city's police and fire departments, hot mix and slurry for its streets and corrugated culverts to help with drainage.

Murray announces candidacy for mayor

Randy Murray has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bella Vista in the general election to be held Nov. 8, 2022.

Resident homes needed for APT, WAPT golfers

The men's All Pro Tour (APT) and the Women's All Pro Tour (WAPT) are returning to Bella Vista May 25-28 and the Property Owners Association is looking for residents to host one or two players while they are competing in the tournament.

May 4

Classic teeing up for big swing

The Bella Vista Charity Classic is fast becoming known as one of the area's premier events -- and not just because of the quality of golf it brings to this corner of northwest Arkansas.

Plenty of deals offered at Citywide Garage Sale

Best friends Rachel Stripling and Stephanie Dickey combined friendship, laughter and some good deals on Saturday during Bella Vista's annual Citywide Garage Sale

Farmers market has successful start

After being postponed for a week, the Bella Vista Farmers Market experienced a good turn-out of vendors and customers for its opening day on Sunday.

Mayor, City Clerk, Council seats up for election

While the General Election remains months away, it's not too soon for citizens to start thinking about their passion for city government, and what they could do for Bella Vista's future.

May 11

Federal charges for Bella Vista duo

BENTONVILLE -- Two Bella Vista men accused of setting off a homemade explosive on New Year's Eve are facing federal charges.

Commission grants extension for subdivision construction

An extension was granted by the Bella Vista Planning Commission to developers of the Forest Hills II subdivision project, giving the developers more time to begin work on the project after the original builder contracted to do the work backed out.

May 18

Police year-end report hits highs, lows

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories on the 2021 Bella Vista Police Department's year- end report.

The recently released 2021 year-end report from the Bella Vista Police Department details a challenging year for communications and patrol divisions and a busy time for criminal investigations. It also highlights several areas of community involvement for the department.

Judge dismisses white fences lawsuit

BENTONVILLE -- Jim Parsons lost his latest battle trying to save white fences in Bella Vista when a Benton County judge on Wednesday, May 11, dismissed his lawsuit on the matter.

City Council discusses five resolutions, two ordinances during work session

The agenda for the next regular session of the Bella Vista City Council will be filled with two ordinances and five resolutions, one of the resolutions dealing with an appropriation of funds for the Bella Vista Police Department while another proposing a name change for a city street.

May 25

BVPD gets funding for new hires

The Bella Vista City Council approved funds for four position hires for the police department during Monday night's regular session held at the District Courtroom.

Woodcarving Club preparing for Artistry in Wood Show

It has been three years since the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club hosted its bi-annual Artistry in Wood Show and the club's members are happy that it is making its return

New POA board elected

The annual membership meeting of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association was held on Tuesday, May 17, and the results of the annual board of directors election were announced.

Memorial Day event to be at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery beginning at noon.

Current board holds last work session

At a Property Owners Association board work session on Thursday, May 19, the board learned that supply chain issues had affected the cost of the Country Club tee box renovation project.

June 1

Year-end report shares BVPD statistics, numbers

Editor's note: This is the second and final story in a series on the Bella Vista Police Department's 2021 year-end report. The recently released Bella Vista Police Department 2021 year-end report includes a number of figures and statistics regarding law enforcement.

POA board hears flood report

The current Property Owners Association's Board of Directors held its last meeting on Thursday, May 26. The June meeting will see a new board, although there are only a few changes.

June 8

Cancer Challenge is back

After a difficult few years, Teresa Burke-Ohlendorf, the executive director of the Cancer Challenge, is looking forward to an event that is almost back to normal.

Fly Tyers to participate in Artistry in Wood Show

This weekend's Artistry in Wood Show won't be entirely about wood.

June 15

PC makes variety of decisions in session

The Bella Vista Planning Commission took a variety of actions during its regular session Monday evening, approving three items, turning down two, submitting two to the City Council and tabling two others until its July meeting.

Petition helps sink dock request

A petition bearing 17 signatures in opposition to a zoning variance on size limitations for a boat dock may have played a part in encouraging the Bella Vista Planning Commission to turn down two requests tied to the same issue during Monday evening's regular session held at the District Court Building.

Cancer Challenge brings support between friends

The 2022 Cancer Challenge held last week in Bella Vista gave many people the opportunity to join together in the fight against all forms of the deadly disease.

Hanson's help spans miles, years

Norman Hanson just completed his 27th year serving as a volunteer at the Cancer Challenge in Bella Vista. It may seem like he's spent about that much time driving from his home to the annual event to give of his time and talents.

June 22

Street name change closer to reality

Bella Vista's Mold Lane is a step closer to becoming Mac Lane, a change set in place to honor a former resident who lived on the lane.

Board considers flood damage

Past flood damage on the golf courses took up most of the Property Owners Association's Board of Directors work session on Thursday, June 16. Projects on the Country Club course and a bridge abandoned on what used to be the Berksdale course were the topics.

June 29

City Council votes to table short-term rentals ordinances

Two ordinances dealing with legislation of short-term rentals in the city of Bella Vista received a lot of attention at Monday night's regular session of the Bella Vista City Council with 30 individuals speaking at the session on the pros and cons of the ordinances and short-term rentals in the city in general.

POA approves capitol projects

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors held its meeting on Thursday, June 23, with one new

member -- Jason Loyd, who was elected in the annual election held in May -- in attendance. Both Chairman David Brandenburg and Vice-Chairperson Jerre Barron Jr., will continue in those positions after a closed session vote in late May.

Bella Vista mayor honored with award

The Arkansas Municipal League honored Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award at its 88th Annual Convention held June 15-17.