Getting sworn in

by Bennett Horne | January 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Wendy Hughes' family looks on as she is sworn in to serve on the Bella Vista City Council by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith Monday morning at the Benton County Administration Building.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista John Flynn (center) stands between his wife, Linda, and Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith after being sworn in as mayor of Bella Vista by Smith during a ceremony Monday morning at the Benton Councy Administration Building.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Larry Wilms, who won reelection to the Bella Vista City Council, is sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith Monday morning at the Benton County Administration Building.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Craig Honchell (center) is joined by his family after being sworn in as a new member of the Bella Vista City Council by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith (far right) Monday morning at the Benton County Administration Building.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Joseph Ballinger (left) shakes hands with Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith after being sworn in as District 7 Justice of the Peace for Benton County.

Print Headline: Getting sworn in

