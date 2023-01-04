Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista John Flynn (left) was sworn in as mayor of the city of Bella Vista by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith Monday morning at the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville.

John Flynn (left) was sworn in as mayor of the city of Bella Vista by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith Monday morning at the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville. Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Newly-elected Bella Vista city officials were sworn in Monday morning by Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith at the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville.Those officials include (from left) Craig Honchell, City Council Ward 3; Wendy Hughes, City Council Ward 1; John Flynn, Mayor; Wanda Lepillez Krug, City Clerk; and Larry Wilms, City Council Ward 2.



Print Headline: City officials take oath of office

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content