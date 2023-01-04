Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 27 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Ginny Swinney; honorable mention -- Kevin and Betsy Bermier.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Dec. 29 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Deanna Smith; third, Wilda Werner.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invite to all.

St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard's parish hall located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire Boulevard and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or participants can bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds will be distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]