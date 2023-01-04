Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host a Help Clinic at noon on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Highland Crossings Center in Room 1001 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

The Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club normally meets the first Monday of each month. However, due to the New Years holiday and banks being closed on the first Monday, the group will meet on the second Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at OZK Bank at Sugar Creek Center by Allen's, in the community room. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writers will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Everyone is encouraged to make it their New Year's resolution to write more letters to family and friends. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to attend. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Sherry Barr from Claremore, Okla., with the message "Humor in the Heartbreak." The special feature will be "New Year ... New Look by Debby Curtis. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 16 Tavistock Dr., Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will be on a holiday break until Jan. 9. There will not be a practice on Jan. 16. Practice will resume Jan. 23 and go through March 13 from 3-4:30 p.m., at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The group will return to the regular schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 23, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

