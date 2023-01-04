Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Mark your calendar for 2nd Friday's Heart of Fellowship Coffee House on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at at United Lutheran Church. Ther featured entertainment is The Joyful Noise Praise band. The Joyful Noise is an instrumental and vocal praise band. There will be specialty coffee, teas, hot apple cider and appetizers. All are welcome!

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open again on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. The Pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Mondays (dance aerobics), Wednesdays (aerobics) and Fridays (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors who are working to get in shape.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

