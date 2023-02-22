The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 22, 2023

Kenneth Eugene Bethe, Jr.

Kenneth Eugene Bethe, Jr., died Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 78.

Known to most as Ken, he was a fixture in the Alaskan aviation community, having spent decades flying small planes across the rugged terrain of the Last Frontier after leaving the Air Force in 1978. He was born in Abilene, Kan, on Aug. 16, 1944, and grew up with a passion for flying, which eventually led him to seek adventure in Alaska. He was always ready to brave difficult weather conditions and rough terrain to deliver hunters, fishermen, and outdoor adventurers to remote destinations. He was also a proud member of the Texas A&M family, having graduated from the university with a degree in business in 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Ken; his daughter, Amber; his brother, Mike; and his grandson, Spencer.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Lillian D. Lee

Lillian D. Lee, Bella Vista, died Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 95.

She worked for the POA for 25 years. She was fun, loving, and will be deeply missed!

Preceding her in death were husband, Tony and two sisters.

She is survived by three sons, six sisters, one brother, and five grandchildren.

No service.

PAID OBITUARY

Arlo D. Miesbach

Arlo D. Miesbach, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 14, 2023.

He was born Feb. 19, 1933, in rural Unadilla, Neb., to Henry Miesbach and Amanda Caroline (Holscher) Miesbach. He was baptized at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse, Neb., on April 23, 1933, and was confirmed with the church on March 30, 1947. He served in the Army from 1953-1955. He married Irma Neemann Feb. 10, 1958. He worked for the Omaha Public Power District for 38 years before retiring in 1993 when he moved to Bella Vista. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, boating, golfing, gardening, and taking care of the lawn. He was involved in the Bella Vista Lutheran Church singing in the choir and serving many other areas.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Miesbach; parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Rhonda (David DeFreece), Brenda (Robert Moulder), and David (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Mary Miesbach; and ten grandchildren.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church and a memorial service followed with the Rev. Dr. Paul Hass, Pastor and the Rev. Chris Gorshe, Associate Pastor officiating.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Delena Jo Roughton

Delena Jo Roughton, 59, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center located in Rogers.

She was born Sept. 30, 1963, in Rogers to Barbara Dean and Wayne Casey. She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1981. She retired with Walmart after many years of service in the CMI Division. She was an avid Chiefs fan. She attended New Life Fellowship in Pea Ridge. She enjoyed singing, time at the lake, traveling, and attending concerts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Michel Roughton, whom she married June 30, 2014; one son, Jordan Phillips (Ayla) of Pea Ridge; two bonus children, Bryan Roughton (Kara) of Bella Vista, Megan Medley (Stephen) of Fayetteville; one brother, Mark Casey (Teresa) of Eldon, Mo.; and 16 grandchildren.

Her legacy will continue through her Organ Donation with ARORA. https://www.arora.org/.

Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Epting Funeral Home located in Bentonville, Ark.

Memorials may be sent to: The American Heart Association.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Martha Mae Sweeter

Martha Mae Sweeter, 85, of Gravette, Ark., died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, peacefully at her home.

She was born April 26, 1937, in Rice, Minn., to John Sweeter and Effie Aeilts Sweeter. She moved with her family to the Gravette area in 1960. She began her career as a clerk in the Gravette Post Office and worked for many years until she worked her way up to Postmaster from 1981-1992. She was a member of Shepherd's Chapel Church and she served on the Board of Directors as Secretary\Treasurer for Shepherd's Chapel for over 50 years.

She is survived by her nephew, Dennis Murray (Marrion) of Gravette; great-niece, Jessica Murray Pike (Luther) of Hiwasse, Ark.; and great-great-nephew, Mason Pike.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at The Shepherd's Chapel Church, 700 Akron Street NE, Gravette, AR 72736. Dennis Murray will be officiating.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Lee



Roughton

