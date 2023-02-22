Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Nutmeg, an 18-month-old domestic short-haired cat. Nutmeg has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Nutmeg, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

