Fairway notes

MEN'S 9-HOLE GOLF ASSOCIATION

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2023 golf season. Play is every Wednesday with tee times, all flights playing the red tees with gold and white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

WOMEN'S 18-HOLE GOLF LEAGUE

Spring is coming so it is time to think about joining a golf league! The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league is looking for new members. The group plays on Thursday mornings, from April through October, visiting all the 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. The weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped so that all players have opportunities to play with golfers of similar and different abilities.

The league offers scrambles and team games as well as individual low gross/low net competitions and plays these and a wide variety of games throughout the year to add some challenge to any golfers' morning.

Those who would like to join this fun and friendly group of women should contact the membership chairperson, Ronnie Nelson, at [email protected] More information about the league and the 2023 membership application can be found at bvwgc.com.