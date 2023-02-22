College Honors

ARKANSAS STATE

UNIVERSITY

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement, which was held Dec. 17, 2022, in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 17 other countries, including local Bella Vista resident Peter Masonis III who received his Master of Public Administration degree.

MISSOURI STATE

UNIVERSITY

Missouri State University awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022 including the following Bella Vista residents: Brooke Berger, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Reed Holly, who earned a Bachelor of General Studies; and Hayley Holtz, who earned a Master of Science in Counseling.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

STATE UNIVERSITY

Callie Neumann of Bella Vista was recognized for outstanding academic achievements by being named to Stephen F. Austin State University's Dean's List for fall 2022.

To qualify for the Dean's List at SFA, the student must have earned a semester GPA over 3.5 in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 grade-point average or above, including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.