CC work session: 6 ordinances, 4 resolutions

The Bella Vista City Council is expected to have a full agenda to work through when it meets for its next regular session on Monday, Feb. 27. And in advance of that session, the Council held a work session on Tuesday night to discuss the items it may or may not vote on in the upcoming regular session.

The work session was moved to Tuesday night since city offices were closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. The reschedule pushed the work session past the deadline to be included in today's edition of The Weekly Vista.

The work session agenda included one ordinance in unfinished business, five ordinances in new business, four resolutions and three items listed as discussion items.

The unfinished business ordinance calls for amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property described in rezoning petition No. 2022-46586 (County Parcel No. 16-40234-001) from R-1 Residential Single-family District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

In new business, the ordinances involve:

• Amending the code of ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to enact a new section 2-311 Donations to provide budgeting and appropriation of donated and bequested funds for the budget year in which funding is received.

• Amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property described in rezoning petition No. 2022-47148 (County Parcel No. 16-70219-000), property located at 98 Clubhouse Drive, from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

• Amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property described in rezoning petition No. 2022-47153 (County Parcel No. 16-17991-000), property located at 222 Glasgow Road, from R-1, Residential Single Family District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

• Amending Section 107-378 permits of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove concurrent submittal requirements for grading and erosion control and building permit applications and replace with a time limit of 180 days, and for other purposes.

• Authorizing an agreement with Bankfunding, LLC, to provide short-term financing under Amendment 78 to the Arkansas constitution for the acquisition of a Pierce Ascendant fire truck; declaring an emergency; and for other purposes.

The City Council was also scheduled in the work session to consider resolutions:

• Approving the mayor's reappointment of Daniel Ellis to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring March 1, 2027.

• Authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Jackson Brown Palculict Architects, Inc., for architectural services related to the renovation of the Central Fire Station.

• Approving the mayor's reappointment of Gail Klesen to the Bella Vista Planning Commission for a four-year term.

• Authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a guaranteed maximum price amendment (for project remainder) to the contract with Clinard Construction Management, Inc., for construction management services related to the construction of a fire training facility in the amount of $5,084,751.58.

The Council was also scheduled to address the following discussion items:

• The status of sb2 gravel requirements for parking

• Short-term rental liability insurance

• The veterans wall