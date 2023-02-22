Cards and Games

THURSDAY MEXICAN

TRAIN DOMINOES

Feb. 9 winners were: first -- Chuck Seeley; second -- Dave Backer.

TUESDAY/THURSDAY

DUPLICATE BRIDGE

Winners Feb. 9 were: North-South -- Paula and Len Fettig; East-West -- Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Winners Feb. 14 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Michael Schomaker; East-West -- Billie Herriott and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

MONDAY POTLUCK

'N GAMES

Winners on Feb. 13 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Kathy Ayres; second -- Jean Meadows. Table Two: first -- Marj Shafer; second -- Edie Howard.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

ST. BERNARD SECOND

MONDAY PINOCHLE

Winners Feb. 13 were: Couples: first -- Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer; second -- Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; third -- Larry and Sharon Johnson; fourth -- Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; honorable mention -- Julie and Oscar Hansen. Individuals: first -- Ginny Swinney; second -- Chuck Seeley; third -- Terry McClure; fourth -- Fran Olsen-Parrish; honorable mention -- Ginger Anderson.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in Parrish Hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376 for further details.

TUESDAY NIGHT

COUPLES CRIBBAGE

Winners Feb. 14 were: first -- Jim and Janet Callarman; second -- Marv Parvi and Stan Neukircher; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; fourth -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, in Parrish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Email scores to [email protected]