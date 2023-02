Randy Moll/The Weekly Vista A Saturday afternoon trip south on Arkansas Highway 59 to Natural Dam yielded this photo. Natural Dam's waterfall tumbles about 8 feet over the rock barrier at the edge of the Ozark National Forest. It's one Arkansas waterfall visitors can see without even getting out of their cars.

Thursday, Feb. 23 Mostly Sunny Precip: 1% High: 52^Low: 27 Friday, Feb. 24 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 33% High: 50^Low: 41 Saturday, Feb. 25 Cloudy and Occasional showers Precip: 45% High: 58^Low: 46 Sunday, Feb. 26 Rain Showers Precip: 50% High: 61^Low: 50 Monday, Feb. 27 Occasional Rain Showers Precip: 58% High: 61^Low: 37 Tuesday, Feb. 28 Mainly Sunny Precip: 3% High: 58^Low: 43 Wednesday, March 1 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 66^Low: 48

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content