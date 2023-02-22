Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 6

7:51 p.m. Police arrested Joel Lee Thomas, 50, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Euston and Metfield Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

1:44 a.m. Police arrested Erika Shea Montoya, 42, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Overton Lane.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

3:20 p.m. Police received a report on Basore Drive of three dogs running loose. The reporting person did not know where the dogs belonged and could not get near them. Police responded and made contact with the owners who came to pick up the dogs.

Thursday, Feb. 9

11:53 a.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone downloaded an app, and it was hacked and some of their money was taken.

4:16 p.m. Police received a report on Lawson Drive that someone found small shards of glass on their driveway. They requested extra patrol in the area.

Friday, Feb. 10

10:19 a.m. Police arrested Donavan Garner, 28, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and U.S. Highway 71 South.

Saturday, Feb. 11

12:21 p.m. Police received a report at U.S. Highway 71 and Trafalgar of a reckless driver that swerved past the white line and was brake checking.

Sunday, Feb. 12

12:01 p.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista Animal Shelter of a found dog at Trafalgar and Brittany. The dog was a golden lab. The dog was returned to its owner.