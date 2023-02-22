Bella Vista Club News

PERFECT HARMONY WOMEN'S BARBERSHOP CHORUS

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is currently in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

The chorus currently practices every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. The group will return to the regular practice schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

SUGAR CREEK RAILROAD CLUB

The club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

CALICO CUT-UPS QUILT GUILD

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will host "Return to Learn" on Monday, Feb. 27, with a social hour beginning at noon and the meeting beginning at 1 p.m., in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road.

Five members will present learning experiences in which the membership can rotate between in 10- to 15-minute increments. The presenting subjects are Precision Piecing: Tips and Tricks; Ten-Minute Block; Less than Traditional Ruler from Off the Wall; Bonnie Hunter's Essential Triangle Ruler; and Triangle Frenzy Table Runner.

The Guild has some interesting, fun and informative programs and workshops scheduled for 2023. Please look ahead on the website at calicocutups.com under Events/Guild Programs. For additional information please contact [email protected]

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. Everyone is welcome.

BELLA VISTA CHRISTIAN

WOMEN'S CONNECTION

The March Prayer Connection for the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m. at 1 Kirkintilloch Drive. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 9-10:30 am, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Scarlet Pepin from Sperry, Okla., with the message "Backpack Free Journey." The special feature will be a style show given by Audrey's Resale Boutique. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, March 3. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

BELLA VISTA APPLE

COMPUTER USERS CLUB

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. Subjects for the monthly meetings include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

BV AREA

RADIO CLUB

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-49. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

SUGAR CREEK ASTRONOMICAL

SOCIETY -- OLD TIMERS

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Drive, in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson [email protected]

HILL N DALE HIKING CLUB

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Friday, March 3, on the Sick-A-More and Down Under trails in Bella Vista. This is a six-mile out-and-back hike. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

THE BELLA VISTA

NEEDLEWORK CLUB

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

ALTRUSA CLUB OF

BENTONVILLE/BELLA VISTA

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday and National Read Across America Day by hosting a Games Day on Tuesday, March 7, at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Participants may purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Lunch will be provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy. The party starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per 4-person table. Help the club get books to the children. Contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

THE VILLAGE LAKE

WRITERS & POETS

The next meeting is March 8, 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. RSVP online.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. For more information visit villagewriters.org or email [email protected]

BENTON COUNTY

MASTER GARDENERS

The Master Gardeners of Benton County, along with University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, is offering a second opportunity to become a Master Gardener.

The class is offered over five weeks beginning on March 15: Wednesday evenings, 5-9 p.m., and Saturday mornings, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Deadline to register is Feb. 26. The class is open to everyone and there is a $100 fee to cover materials. Participants are asked to complete 40 volunteer hours during the year they are in class.

Master Gardeners meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, with social time at 5:30 p.m. Most meetings feature an expert from some area of horticulture. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville.

For more information about the class, email [email protected] or check out the organization's website at https://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

