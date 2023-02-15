UAMS physical therapy students offering free “Walk With Ease” online classes

FAYETTEVILLE -- Physical Therapy students at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus are offering Walk With Ease classes at no cost to participants starting Feb. 15. The classes are all virtual via weekly Zoom meetings with certified group leaders.

Walk With Ease, which was developed by the Arthritis Foundation, is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. Designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain, it also is ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.

"Research shows that walking is not only good for joints, but also helps improve the health of the heart, lungs and bones," said John Jefferson, Ph.D., faculty co-advisor of the program and founding director of the UAMS Doctor of Physical Therapy program. "Walking can also help manage weight, which can reduce one's risk for arthritis in the knee, heart disease and diabetes. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you will most likely have success with Walk With Ease."

The program allows individuals to work on their own, at their own pace, to increase their physical activity. The enhanced aspect of the program allows participants access to their Walk With Ease certified group leaders and group members through weekly Zoom meetings. Group leaders will also be actively involved through weekly emails that contain educational material and encouragement to maximize the six-week journey.

"Participants will learn proper stretching and pain management techniques, as well as build stamina and walking pace," said Christopher Walter, DPT, Ph.D., assistant professor and faculty co-advisor of the Walk With Ease program. "The program can be modified to meet the needs of individuals so each person can develop an exercise routine that fits their goals."

To register for the six-week, Walk With Ease course, go to https://healthprofessions.uams.edu/programs/physical-therapy/walk-with-ease-registration/. You also may contact the UAMS Department of Physical Therapy at 479-713-8600 or [email protected]

Each course, regardless of the day you choose, will include six sessions.

Choice of meeting days:

• Wednesday, starts Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, starts Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, starts March 1, at 12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, starts March 2, at 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, starts March 15, at 12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, starts March 16, at 4 p.m.

