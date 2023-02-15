The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 15, 2023

John William McDougal

John William McDougal, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 11, 1938 in Bentonville, Ark., to Louella Haynie and Charles William McDougal. He enjoyed cooking, raising chickens, watching football and Gunsmoke. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening. He worked as an editor for Don Ray Media for 25 years until his retirement in 1984. In 1994, he purchased his own newspaper, The Haskell Free Press in Haskell, Texas. He served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was also a member of the reserves. He taught at Gravette Public Schools for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jona Ann; and siblings, Patsy Lovell, Harry McDougal, Bobby McDougal, Jerry McDougal.

He is survived by his wife, Doris McDougal, whom he married in 1955, of Bella Vista, sons, Bart (Annette) McDougal of Tulsa, Okla., Charlie (Bobbi) McDougal of Centerton, Ark.; daughter, Raven Emory of Gentry, Ark.; and sister, Sue McDougal of Bentonville, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Feb.18, 2023, at 10:3o a.m., at Mount Pleasant Church located in Hiwassee, Ark.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bentonville.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Dennis Allyn Remboldt

Dennis Allyn Remboldt, 94, died peacefully on Feb. 7, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 27, 1928, to Ernest Jay Remboldt and Elsie Ann Knoll Remboldt in Gackle, N.D., where he grew up and graduated from high school. He served in the U.S. Air Force and in the Air Force Reserve. He earned a civil engineering degree in 1953, and later a P.E. in structural engineering. He worked as a structural engineer for state and federal highway administrations in four states, retired in Topeka in 1984 and moved to Bella Vista where he could play golf to his heart's content.

In 1950, he married Marion Maxine Noteboom (b.1929-d.2017) with whom he had 10 children, Jo Remboldt, Kathy Karlsson (Lennart), Mike Remboldt (Jan), Jeff Remboldt, Mark Remboldt (Christina), Mary R. Gage (David), Tom Remboldt (Katherine), Carmen Lewis (Kent), Dan Remboldt (Karen), and Charles Remboldt (Monicka). They later divorced. He was married to Holly Marrs until her death in 1994. In 1996 he married Angie Domogalla, and became stepfather to her three children, Richard Madison (Darren), Roxanna Fisher (Andy), and Patrick Karpinski. He has 29 grandchildren.

He was an involved member of his community all his life. He was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista. Interment will be in July at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, N.D.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.