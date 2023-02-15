The Weekly Vista caledar of events

Feb. 21

The Shrove Tuesday Pancake feed and annual pancake races will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., at United Lutheran Church located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista. All are welcome to compete for the famous pancake race trophy.

Feb. 23

Bella Vista (DoC) Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Feb. 24

Lenten Fish Fries at St. Bernard Catholic Church are back this year. The Bella Vista Strings will also be back at the three events to give fish eater lovers a little ambiance with their meals.

Aubrey Plauche says that he never lets a person leave the fish fries hungry; the portions are big and filling. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass Saturday, 4:30-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8:30-9 a.m.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

There will be two additional Lenten Fish Fries on Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 31.

March 1

HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men) will host a blood drive Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free t-shirt.

March 7

The Bentonville/Bella Vista club of Altrusa International is hosting a Games Day in Bella Vista on Tuesday, March 7. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy.

The event will take place at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Ln., starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

March 19

The annual Bella Vista Historical Museum membership meeting will be held Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting in which board officers for the coming year will be elected; and then a speaker has been secured.

This meeting is open to the public. The speaker will be Randy McCrory, a historian living in Rogers, who has studied Benton County history extensively. He will speak on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War. He presented this program two years ago for the Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable and it was very well received. McCrory is a recent Walmart retiree and is the administrator of the website, vintagebentonville.com/. He is a long-time supporter of the Bella Vista museum and donated the original 1926 blueprints for the Sunset Hotel construction to the museum.