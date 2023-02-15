Planning Commission tables three agenda items

Three items of unfinished business were tabled by the Bella Vista Planning Commission during its work session held Monday evening at the District Court Building.

And in new business, the Commission voted to send two rezone requests on to the City Council -- with recommendations to approve both -- while granting by unanimous votes a waiver request and property line adjustment for adjoining properties in a separate matter.

The first two tabled items actually deal with the same parcel, which is located northwest of the intersection of Bella Vista Way and Oldham Drive. The applicant, Jason Ingalls with Expedient Civil Engineering, was seeking approval to reduce the required C-4 front setback as well as approval for a large scale development at that location that would consist of a 3,220-square foot, two-suite commercial building to be located on the north side of the current Bella Vista Dental Office on the west side of Bella Vista Way. The new building would include the Lisa Reeves Law Office.

Planner Megan Workman told the Commission a recommendation for tabling the two requests was being requested by staff "to allow these two requests to run concurrently with the waiver request on the drainage driveway grade cut setback and the pedestrian accommodations along 71 business." Those additional requests are expected to be brought forward to the Commission in March.

The third item of unfinished business that was tabled Monday was a request by CEI Engineering Associates, Inc., for a large scale development that would expand Cottage Lane Village on Forest Hills Boulevard and Cottage Lane.

The applicant is also requesting a waiver (to be heard in March) of the pedestrian access requirement that either a sidewalk or trail be built between the facility and Forest Hills Boulevard and Cottage Lane. The applicant states that if a sidewalk or trail were built, each end would basically stop at an open field since the parcels on either side of Cottage Lane Village are undeveloped.

Senior Planner Taylor Robertson recommended Monday that the Commission table an accompanying large scale development request at the same location until March so it could be considered together with the pedestrian access waiver.

The Commission then heard two rezone requests submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, the first for 98 Clubhouse Dr. (Bella Vista Country Club) and the second for 222 Glasgow Rd. (Branchwood Recreation Center).

The first request was to rezone the parcel from P-1 Conservation to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District while the second was to rezone the parcel from R-1 Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

The Commission voted unanimously to send both requests on to the City Council -- which approves or denies all requests for the rezoning of a parcel -- with a recommendation for approval of both.

The final actions of the meeting taken by the Commission were to approve requests made by applicant Alan Reid and Associates to waive the easement dedication requirements for parcels at 2 Pithlochry Circle and 4 Pithlochry Circle as well as a property line adjustment involving the same two parcels.

The Commission's next work session is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. while the next regular session is set for Monday, March 13, at 4:30 p.m.