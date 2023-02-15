New class set for Master Gardeners of Benton County

Whether it's a matter of untangling the mystery of loam vs. sand, or the search for an easy way to add color to a landscape, a Master Gardener training class has the answers.

Because the program is becoming more and more popular, this year the Master Gardeners of Benton County, along with University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, is offering another opportunity to become a Master Gardener.

The class is offered over five weeks beginning on March 15. It will take place two times a week, on Wednesday evenings (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday mornings (9 a.m.-1 p.m.). Deadline to register is Sunday, Feb. 26. The class is open to everyone and there is a $100 fee to cover materials. Participants are asked to complete 40 volunteer hours during the year they are in class.

Master Gardeners is both an educational project and a volunteer opportunity. Projects sanctioned by the Benton County group include a vegetable garden behind Helping Hands in Bentonville with produce donated to their food pantry, educational projects for children including "Growing up Green" and a learning garden at the Bentonville library and decorative gardens at several county buildings and other landmarks.

Master Gardeners meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, with social time at 5:30 p.m. Usually meetings feature an expert from some area of horticulture. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville.

For more information about the class, email [email protected] or check out the organization's website: https://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.