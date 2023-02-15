The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by Staff Reports | February 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

CITY

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Feb. 20 -- City offices closed for Presidents Day

Feb. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

March 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

March 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Feb. 16 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

Feb. 23 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

March 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

March 8 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

March 9 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

