The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lego fun

by Lynn Atkins | February 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.
Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Alex Trevizo (left) holds up the Lego flower he constructed as part of the Lego Challenge held at the Bella Vista Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His father, Aldo (center), and sister Eva were creating their own Lego projects during the events.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Alex Trevizo (left) holds up the Lego flower he constructed as part of the Lego Challenge held at the Bella Vista Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His father, Aldo (center), and sister Eva were creating their own Lego projects during the events.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Alex Trevizo (left) holds up the Lego flower he constructed as part of the Lego Challenge held at the Bella Vista Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His father, Aldo (center), and sister Eva were creating their own Lego projects during the events.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Alex Trevizo (left) holds up the Lego flower he constructed as part of the Lego Challenge held at the Bella Vista Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His father, Aldo (center), and sister Eva were creating their own Lego projects during the events.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Each month a Lego building challenge is issued by the Bella Vista Public Library's Children's Department with many donated Lego blocks available for patrons to come by and construct something as part of the challenge. This month the challenge was "Flowers" and the results are displayed in the department.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Each month a Lego building challenge is issued by the Bella Vista Public Library's Children's Department with many donated Lego blocks available for patrons to come by and construct something as part of the challenge. This month the challenge was "Flowers" and the results are displayed in the department.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Each month a Lego building challenge is issued by the Bella Vista Public Library's Children's Department with many donated Lego blocks available for patrons to come by and construct something as part of the challenge. This month the challenge was "Flowers" and the results are displayed in the department.

photo Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Each month a Lego building challenge is issued by the Bella Vista Public Library's Children's Department with many donated Lego blocks available for patrons to come by and construct something as part of the challenge. This month the challenge was “Flowers” and the results are displayed in the department.

Print Headline: Lego fun

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT