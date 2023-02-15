Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Alex Trevizo (left) holds up the Lego flower he constructed as part of the Lego Challenge held at the Bella Vista Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His father, Aldo (center), and sister Eva were creating their own Lego projects during the events.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Each month a Lego building challenge is issued by the Bella Vista Public Library's Children's Department with many donated Lego blocks available for patrons to come by and construct something as part of the challenge. This month the challenge was "Flowers" and the results are displayed in the department.

