Group makes greeting cards to benefit missions

A group of ladies at Bella Vista Lutheran Church is responsible for crafting intricate handmade greeting cards for all occasions with proceeds from sales going to missions.

SWAP -- Stamped With A Prayer -- is an outreach ministry of the church that meets monthly to prepare the cards for sale. Bettye Deppeler heads up the group. She said members of the group create the greeting cards at home, then when they meet, they put a sticker on the back of each one and place the card in cellophane. The sticker has the church's logo on it and a verse, 1 Corinthians 1:3, which reads, "Grace and peace to you from God our father and the Lord Jesus Christ."

Deppeler said the prepared cards are placed in a card rack where church members have access to them, and they can look at and purchase them on an honor system. The cards are sold for $2.50 each, and the ministry has given proceeds to missions such as the Lutheran seminary, Sheep Dog, Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter and Souls Harbor, Deppeler said.

"If we give $1,000 away, we've sold 400 cards," she said. She added lately the group has been giving away $500 amounts to smaller, local organizations instead of giving to a larger, national organization.

Deppeler said another opportunity for ministry is that church members who are recipients of cards return the cards to SWAP, who in turn take the backs off and remake the cards to give to nursing homes, Souls Harbor and other places. The lady who delivers the cards says a prayer over them, she said.

"It's a mission thing for us, so we all have our hearts in it," she said.

A few members of the group discussed what they enjoy about participating.

Cyndi Isaacson has been with SWAP about 17 years. She said, "I really like the mission we have, and I love being able to make cards at home. I love crafting, and I love the camaraderie."

Julie Meraz said, "I'm fairly new to the church, so this is a way for me to get to know the ladies and make friends."

The members said they enjoy admiring one another's cards every time they meet. Deppeler said those who have been with the group for many years have become so familiar with one another's work they can tell who made which card.

Edie Howard said she is not a member of the church, but the group still welcomes her.

"I just like to do cards," she said. "You can learn from each other, which is the fun part." She said it is gratifying when another member likes her cards.

Other members of the group are Helen Weeks, Nancy Larson, Sally Pfluger, Clarice Gnuse and Shirley Swenson.

"We all love what we've been doing," Deppeler said. "I just hope when someone gets one of our cards they can feel the love that we put into it."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The SWAP (Stamped With A Prayer) card rack at Bella Vista Lutheran Church is pictured with a variety of handmade cards. Church members purchase cards for $2.50 each on an honor system.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A get-well card hand made by a member of SWAP (Stamped With a Prayer), Bella Vista Lutheran Church's card ministry, is shown.

