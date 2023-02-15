Funds to supplement emergency food, shelter programs locally

LOWELL – Benton, Carroll and Washington counties have been awarded federal funds through the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP).

The counties have been chosen to receive funding in the amounts below to supplement emergency food and shelter programs:

Phase 40 Funding Grant Dollars:

• Benton County -- $70,576

• Carroll County -- $7,102

• Washington County -- $62,781

The selection was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by FEMA with representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

A local board, coordinated by the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, is charged to distribute funds appropriated by the U.S. Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

"We are excited to help local organizations that are doing this important work," said Jackie Hancock, president and CEO of United Way. "EFSP has provided critical funds to serve this community, and we're looking for effective and innovative programs to support."

The local EFSP board will determine how the funds awarded to Benton, Carroll and Washington counties are to be distributed among the locally operated programs that apply for support. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the EFSP National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

• be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

• be eligible to receive Federal funds

• have an accounting system

• practice nondiscrimination

• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

• private voluntary organization must have a voluntary board

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds may contact Megan Heckes at the United Way of Northwest Arkansas at [email protected] or 479-303-4421. Applications are available at https://unitedwaynwa.org/esfp-information/. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. (CST) Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Since 1931, United Way of Northwest Arkansas has worked to improve the capacity of individuals and families by mobilizing the caring power of our community through collaboration with our partners. Learn more at unitedwaynwa.org.