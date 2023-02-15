College Honors

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Ouachita Baptist University has named 388 students, including Bella Vista resident Baylie Slone, to its Dean's List for Fall 2022.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile a 3.5–3.9 grade-point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 grade-point average or above, including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.