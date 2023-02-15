Cards and Games

MONDAY POTLUCK

'N GAMES

Winners on Feb. 6 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Sheri Bone; second -- Mabel Ashline. Table Two: first -- Edie Howard; second (tie) -- Marj Shafer and Terry Oaks.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

TUESDAY NIGHT

COUPLES CRIBBAGE

Winners Feb. 7 were: first (tie) -- Stan Neukircher and Marv Parvi, Chris and Chris King; third -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; fourth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

THURSDAY

WALK-IN BRIDGE

Winners Feb. 9 were: first -- Betty Gayle; second -- Tim Spaight; third -- Anita Ebert.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invite to all.

ST. BERNARD'S

CHARITABLE BINGO

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard's Church in Bella Vista in the parish Hall. A snack bar is available during Bingo. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]