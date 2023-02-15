Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Jan. 30

2:10 p.m. Police received a report that someone's mother's ring had gone missing and they had found it at a pawn shop in Bentonville. They wanted to report it stolen.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

1:58 a.m. Police received a report on Alex Lane that someone was hearing loud noises that might be a generator or an engine revving loudly. The noises had been going on for about 15 minutes at the time of the call.

8:05 a.m. Police received a report on Cambria Lane of some propane tanks stolen.

9:43 a.m. Police received a report at Arkansas Highway 279 and Cambria Drive that the reporting person had parked their vehicle on the side of the road during bad weather due to a flat, and while it was parked there, someone had broken out the front passenger window and taken some things.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:50 p.m. Police received a report at Walgreens of a possible robbery. The reporting person saw a man in a hoodie whisper to the clerk, and the clerk started gathering money. The reporting person thought it might be a robbery. It turned out the man was the clerk's husband.

Thursday, Feb. 2

3:52 p.m. Police arrested Jason Nathaniel Jones, 34, in connection with an out-of-town warrant, driving on a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield for emergency vehicles during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Rogers Road.

Friday, Feb. 3

7:25 p.m. Police received a report on Hollow Way Drive that a car parked in front of the reporting person's home and hit the mailbox.

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:11 a.m. Police received a report on U.S. Highway 71 Northbound and BC 40 that a red Ford F150 was all over the road and northbound into the city. Police responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Sunday, Feb. 5

12:51 p.m. Police received a report on Farnham Drive that someone received a call impersonating a healthcare company saying they needed to come inspect his house to see if he is eligible. The person told the scammers his address and was afraid they would come and take something. He told them his information because he wasn't sure if it was real, he reported.