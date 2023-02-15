Bella Vista Club News

BELLA VISTA

COMPUTER CLUB

The club has scheduled the following programs for February:

• Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic (active BVCC membership required)

• Feb. 21 2-4 p.m. -- "Basic Computer Security, Pt. 1" with Justin Sell (in the Training Center)

All classes and help clinics are held in the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the address above. For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

NWA HERITAGE

BUTTON CLUB

The NWA Heritage Button Club will have its first meeting Friday, Feb. 17, from 12-2 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. Local members formed the club from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve and educate current and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. What is an MOP button? Come one, come all to find out the answer and enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

BELLA VISTA COMPUTER

CLUB -- GENEALOGY GROUP

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group will resume regular meetings on Friday, Feb. 17, from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The set time will not interfere with any scheduled classes and will not require driving at night. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month, with the exception of December, at the time and place listed above. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

BELLA VISTA

GARDEN CLUB

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Frank Knight, who is the facility manager for Village Waste Water. He will have an interactive discussion with club members regarding what they do for the city of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Garden Club. Club member Tony LiCausi will discuss how to properly prune Crepe Myrtle bushes and trees.

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

OZARK HILL

HIKERS

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway Trail through the University of Arkansas campus and downtown.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

SUGAR CREEK RAILROAD CLUB

The club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

ALTRUSA CLUB OF

BENTONVILLE/BELLA VISTA

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday and National Read Across America Day by hosting a Games Day on Tuesday, March 7, at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. Participants may purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Lunch will be provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy. The party starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per 4-person table. Help the club get books to the children. Contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

TOPS Chapter 0532

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0532 meets every Friday morning at Mercy Clinic located at 1 Mercy Way, Suite 20. Weigh-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. The TOPS mission statement is "to support our members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly." These meetings are for men and women looking for support on their weight-loss journey.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.