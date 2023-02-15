Bella Vista church news

HIGHLANDS CHURCH -- A UNITED

METHODIST CONGREGATION

Highlands Church will begin the Season of Lent on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, with a special worship service at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. On this first day of Lent, Pastor Robert will apply ashes to the foreheads of those in attendance, which symbolizes penance, mourning and mortality. Leaving the service wearing these ashes becomes a public expression of one's faith and penance. This short service starts the Lenten journey culminating in the crucifixion and resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ.

The next blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Professor Jeremy Hyman will be the next guest lecturer in the Ernest W. Grilk Bible Lecture Series. His lecture will take place at Highlands Church on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Hyman is a lecturer in philosophy at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. His primary area of research is the 17th century French philosopher, Rene Descartes, specifically the emergence of Cartesian metaphysics as an alternative to the then-prevailing medieval Aristotelian world view.

In addition, Hyman has taught Biblical Hebrew on the college level, and has maintained a weekly Old Testament Bible study group for the last 20 years. The lecture will be titled "How Should We Regard Semitic Sources for the Psalms?" He'll consider two specific Psalms, numbers 29 and 93, in their Babylonian and Canaanite historical context, and discuss what lessons should be learned about our own faith-commitments from their historical antecedents. Participation of attendees will be welcome. This is a free educational event open to everyone in the community.

BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will have an Ash Wednesday Service on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Lenten Meditation Services begin on Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 pm. The theme of our meditations this year will be "His Final Steps." A Snack Pack get together will be held afterwards. All are invited for the services and then to bring a sack dinner and join in the fun.

Catechism classes are held on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Choir practice resumes on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. as preparations are made for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.

HIGHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Bella Vista (DoC) Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF

BELLA VISTA

Ash Wednesday service is on Feb. 22 at noon.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Listen to the podcast Hearing Matters on the website. In the latest episode, Pastor Judi talks to PCBV member about his experiences as a seminary professor, his love of scuba diving and his favorite Bible story.

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

BELLA VISTA

United Lutheran Church has a Little Food Pantry on the northeast end of the parking lot. Since the first of year, hundreds of dollars of food has been donated and placed in the pantry and the shelves are once again bare. Donations of nonperishable food is always welcome and if you have a large donation please bring to the church office and staff will put in the pantry as needed. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The Shrove Tuesday Pancake feed and annual pancake races will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., at the church. All are welcome to compete for the famous pancake race trophy.

Ash Wednesday services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista..

BELLA VISTA

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Ash Wednesday service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

Lenten services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where those in need in the Bella Vista community are served.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Quilter's meet on Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

ST. BERNARD OF CLAIRVAUX

CATHOLIC CHURCH

The first of three Lenton fish fries will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at the church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m. The next fish fries will be held on Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 31.

VILLAGE BIBLE CHURCH

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.