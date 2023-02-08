The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023

Dennis N. Berg

Dennis N. Berg, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 17, 1938, in rural Jewell county, Kan., to Evan Berg and Velma (Neilsen). He grew up in Mankato, Kan., and graduated from Mankato High School. He worked for the state of Kansas. He married Lois "Jean" Henningsen Sept. 24, 1960. They lived in Concordia, Kan., before moving to Topeka, where he worked as a meat cutter for 40 years, until his retirement in 2000. After retirement they moved to Bella Vista. He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista. He enjoyed nature and solitude, being outdoors, watching birds, traveling to the national parks, golf and reading.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Doyle Berg, Arthur Berg.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, John Berg, Dan Berg; daughters, Diane Sadowski, Barbara Berg, Brenda Berg-Dyck (Randal); and four grandchildren.

A memorial Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Colby, Kan.

Online guestbook is at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Darwin Davis

Darwin Davis, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at his home on Jan. 23, 2023.

He was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Santa Barbara, Calif. He served in the military from 1956-1959 and was a member of the 82nd Airborne. He lived in Bella Vista for 25 years. Before retiring in 2008, he worked for the Bella Vista POA and Bentonville Public Schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Sarah, both of Bella Vista; sister, Veda Battison of Lompoc, Calif; and brother-in-law, Kirk Neble of Bella Vista.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Howard Jenkins

Howard "Wayne" Jenkins, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

He was born Sept. 22, 1956, in West Helena, Ark., to Howard Everett and Wyoma Bell Jenkins (Reeves). He graduated from Central High School in West Helena then served in the Army 1976-1980. He served in the Army National Guard for 11 years while employed as a police officer for the Marianna Police Department. He later joined the Bentonville Police Department and then served as a security guard at Pinnacle Country Club. He married Patti Ann Jenkins (Cullum-Smith) Aug. 9, 1985, in Marianna. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and Razorback football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Barbara Crisp.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; and two children, Kevin Smith (Mylynne), Jason Smith, all of Bella Vista.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Condolences at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

