The Weekly Vista listing of area New Year happenings

Ongoing

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes installation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. Order blanks are available at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.

Feb. 9

Lovers of art, poetry, music and food are invited to celebrate Black History Month during the February Art on the Bricks Art Walk Thursday in Rogers. Join this collaboration of black creators and thought leaders to come together as a community and experience the good things in life. Enjoy food and art, accompanied by written and spoken word, collectively inspired by our region's black culture and community.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk is one element of downtown Rogers' vibrant arts and entertainment community. The second Thursday of every month talented artists, craftsmen and musicians partner with downtown merchants to provide an opportunity to explore businesses and meet the artists in pop-up galleries. Locations and artists change from month to month, and art experiences consistently provide new and interesting opportunities for the public to connect with and support the creative economy.

Art on the Bricks seeks to bring experiences that are socially or culturally significant and align with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce's economic and quality of life initiatives. For more information visit artonthebricks.com.

Feb. 24

Lenten Fish Fries at St. Bernard Catholic Church are back this year. The Bella Vista Strings will also be back at the three events to give fish eater lovers a little ambiance with their meals.

Aubrey Plauche says that he never lets a person leave the fish fries hungry; the portions are big and filling. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass Saturday, 4:30-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8:30-9 a.m.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

There will be two additional Lenton Fish Fries on Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 31.

March 7

The Bentonville/Bella Vista club of Altrusa International is hosting a Games Day in Bella Vista on Tuesday, March 7. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy.

The event will take place at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Ln., starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.