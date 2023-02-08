Rotary Club hosts first Winterfest

The Bella Vista Rotary Club hosted the first Winterfest on Saturday at St. Bernard's Church.

Bob Ritschel, project chair for the Bella Vista Rotary Club, said Winterfest is intended to be a signature annual event for the club. He said the club planned to have it during a less busy time of the year than the Christmas season, but still during winter.

"Maybe not this wintry," he joked, referring to the ice melting in the parking lot, evidence of the recent winter storm.

He added the event is primarily for elementary-age children and was made possible by a grant the club received from the Bella Vista Foundation. Games for the event were more than 90 percent handmade by the members of the Rotary Club, he said.

Attractions for the first year included characters Elsa and Olaf from the movie "Frozen." Face painting, balloon animals and a craft table sponsored by the Bella Vista Public Library were also featured.

Children were able to win prizes by playing the games, and each child received a free meal. Parents were asked to contribute for their meals, he said.

Ritschel said the club had well over 200 registrations for the event.

"We feel that's pretty good for the first year," he said.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Children take their seats for the cake walk during Winterfest, sponsored by the Bella Vista Rotary Club, on Feb. 4 at St. Bernard's Church.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Marty Boone of Greenbrier makes a balloon animal for a child during Winterfest. Boone said he travels the state making balloon animals for children at events.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Alexandra Newman (left), of the Bella Vista Public Library, helps Ivy Biscup, 5, (center) make a button at the library’s craft table during Winterfest on Feb. 4.

