RELIGION: Create new momentum

For most businesses, this year typically follows the pattern of last year.

In most churches, next week is pretty much a carbon copy of last week.

And with most individuals, today nearly always bears a striking resemblance to yesterday.

The majority of businesses, ministries and lives are carried by momentum. This works for you or against you. It all depends.

It's the principle of the greased tracks: in whichever direction you consistently move, you tend to pick up speed. Each new day becomes a magnified version of the one before. When you're headed in the right direction, this is a good thing. When you're headed nowhere good, it will haunt you.

It's not easy to change direction and create a new momentum. We often save it for another day, just not today, falling back on our favorite excuse: What's the use? One day can't make a difference. There's a little bit of truth to that. A solitary day of exercising, eating right, working right, talking right, thinking right, living right won't make a difference, not by itself.

But do it today and do it a few times more and get some grease on the tracks and gain some velocity and build some momentum ... and your day-to-day efforts will give the future a whole new look.

In that way, one day does make a difference, after all.

Benjamin Franklin once said, "One today is worth two tomorrows; what I am to be I am now becoming."

What will you do to create greater momentum for yourself today?

"Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain." (1 Corinthians 15:58)

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.