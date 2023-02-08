The Weekly Vista
Pets of the Week

by Bennett Horne | February 8, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week’s Pets of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter are Hansel and Gretel, a brother-sister pair of 8-month-old domestic short hair catis. Both have been fixed and are up to date on their vaccinations and will be will be microchipped before leaving for their forever home. The animal shelter's updated adoption fees are $75 for dogs and $60 for cats. For more information on Hansel and Gretel, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pets of the Week

