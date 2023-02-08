PC likely to table requests this month

Several items discussed ahead of the Bella Vista Planning Commission's February regular session will apparently end up being tabled to March.

The Commission, meeting during its work session on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the District Court Building, discussed a zoning variance request and a proposal for a large scale development that is now expected to be tabled and placed on the agenda of the Feb. 13 regular session while the applicant continues to resolve some outstanding requirements before the connected requests can be voted on by the Commission.

Both requests deal with a parcel located northwest of the intersection of Bella Vista Way and Oldham Drive. The applicant, Jason Ingalls with Expedient Civil Engineering, is seeking the requests so he can move forward with construction of a 3,220-square foot, two-suite commercial building to be located on the north side of the current Bella Vista Dental Office on the west side of Bella Vista Way.

Planner Megan Workman told the Commission during the work session that the large scale development request will include multiple requests for waivers which will be heard in March. And since staff is still awaiting resolution of some other information pertaining to the requests, it was deemed best to consider waiting until March.

"Staff's recommendation at this time is conditioned on the resolution of outstanding staff and utility comments," she said.

Another item expected to be tabled until March is a request by CEI Engineering Associates, Inc., for a large scale development that would expand Cottage Lane Village on Forest Hills Boulevard and Cottage Lane.

The applicant is also requesting a waiver (to be heard in March) of the pedestrian access requirement that either a sidewalk or trail be built between the facility and Forest Hills Boulevard and Cottage Lane. The applicant states that if a sidewalk or trail were built, either end would basically stop at an open field since the parcels on either side of Cottage Lane Village are undeveloped.

Senior Planner Taylor Robertson told the Commission she would recommend the large scale development request be tabled until March so it could be considered together with the pedestrian access waiver.

Three property rezone requests being made by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association were discussed during the work session. Two will apparently be presented for a vote by the Commission on Feb. 13 while a third will have to wait until March.

The two to be considered on Feb. 13 include:

• Property located at 98 Clubhouse Dr. (Bella Vista Country Club) to be rezoned from P-1 Conservation to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

• Property located at 222 Glasgow Rd. (Branchwood Recreation Center) to be rezoned from R-1 Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

The third POA request, concerning property located at 2271 Bella Vista Way (Golf Central) being rezoned from R-1 Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District, will be tabled until March because certified mail notifications required to be sent to everyone within 200 feet of the property did not get sent out by the deadline necessary for the Commission to hold a public hearing on the request.

Two items expected to be voted on by the Commission on Feb. 13 include a request by applicant Alan Reid and Associates to waive the easement dedication requirements for parcels at 2 Pithlochry Circle and 4 Pithlochry Circle as well as a property line adjustment at the same parcels.

The Commission's Feb. 13 regular session is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at the District Court Building.