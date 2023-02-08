Local celebrities to visit NWA veterans

FAYETTEVILLE -- During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, Feb. 12-18, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) will recognize and honor hospitalized veterans with visits by local celebrities, dignitaries, schools, businesses, individuals and community organizations.

"During the annual National Salute to Veteran Patients week, I get a chance to pay tribute to patients by shaking their hands, learning about their stories, and expressing my appreciation for their service," said Associate Medical Center Director Edward Woody, an Army Veteran. "I look forward to this week every year."

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, former Razorback Coach Ken Hatfield, who is also a VHSO volunteer, is scheduled to visit hospitalized veterans. Later that morning, he will be joined by Razorback student athletes. Other guests that day include staff from the offices of both U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and U.S. Representative Steve Womack, members of the Salvation Army and veterans from the Benton County Veteran Service Organization.

The purpose of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans, increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center, and encourage citizens to visit hospitalized veterans and to become involved as volunteers.

In addition to welcoming visitors, VHSO expects to distribute more than 1,000 Valentine's Day cards from local elementary schools and other youth organizations. These expressions of encouragement and devotion will be distributed to veteran inpatients letting them know they are not forgotten.

If you are interested in visiting hospitalized veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, email [email protected] VHSO also offers many volunteer and donation opportunities. To learn more, visit Volunteer Or Donate | VA Fayetteville Arkansas Health Care | Veterans Affairs or call 479-444-5060.