Library positioned for growth in 2023

Bella Vista Public Library is preparing for projected growth this year. Staff members are brainstorming new programming for all ages, developing book and resource categories and building community.

Library Director Suzanne Adams said libraries today are challenged to offer resources and materials, while providing a safe place for community members to meet, explore and research.

"We want to continue striving to provide a warm and inviting atmosphere for all patrons," Adams said. "We are committed to providing books and much more. And we're positioning ourselves for continued tremendous growth."

Staff members issued 1,326 library cards to new patrons throughout the year in 2022, which compared to the total number of 1,043 issued in 2021. Library cards issued in 2022 also exceeded pre-pandemic totals when 1,138 were added in 2019.

Other numbers continue to climb. Circulation statistics from 2022 show that 73,671 items were checked out, as compared to 52,465 in 2021. However, Adams noted that circulation totals have almost reached pre-pandemic levels, when 82,260 items were checked out in 2019.

The library created a way to renew cards online during the global pandemic. That option is still available for the convenience of patrons.

As the library's plans for the future, the Children's Department is adding a monthly Lego Challenge and a monthly STEAM workshop.

A new Teen Advisory Board formed in the fall of 2022 and is taking quick action by establishing a new Teen Book Club, among other exciting plans.

Librarians continue to add to the overall collection, building in nonfiction and fiction titles, as well as resources and materials including the Library of Things. The Library of Things currently includes metal detectors, a telescope, fishing poles and DVD players.

hoopla and Libby, which are online services, continue to see increased usage. In 2022, 234 patrons participated in hoopla, as compared to 170 patrons in 2021. hoopla circulations totaled 4,174 in 2022, compared to 3,490 in 2021. Libby patrons grew to 918 in 2022 from 762 in 2021. Libby checkout numbers in 2022 totaled 28,955 compared to 26,966 in 2021.

Along with experiencing a great deal of growth, staff members recently pulled statistics from 2022 to gauge which titles were the most circulated.

Statistics include the top circulated title in each category:

Fiction: The Disappeared by C.J. Box

Non-Fiction: Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

DVD: Murder on the Orient Express

Adult biography: Educated by Tara Westover

Young Adult Fiction: Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

Young Adult Nonfiction: Live fearless: A Call to Power, Passion and Purpose by Sadie Robertson

Young Adult DVD: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Juvenile Fiction: Junie B. Jones and the Yucky Blucky Fruitcake by Barbara Park

Juvenile Non-Fiction: How to Build Incredible Worlds in Minecraft by Kirsten Kearny

Juvenile DVD: Paw Patrol: Winter Rescues

Juvenile Easy Reader: I Am Invited To A Party! by Mo Willems