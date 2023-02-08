The Weekly Vista
LETTER: Thank you, Village Waste Water

by Joal Miller Bella Vista | February 8, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The Bella Vista Garden Club would like to say "thank you" to Frank Knight and his staff at the Village Waste Water facility for their help in making sure our plants in the hothouses made it through our recent ice storm. These are plants that we've been cultivating since November for our April sale. They kept a check on the heaters to make sure they stayed on and special thank you to Neal Wicks for his help in keeping everything watered. We didn't lose a single plant!

Joal Miller

BVGC Plant Sale Chair

