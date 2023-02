The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of January per Benton County Records.

Jan. 5

Luke Avis Isom, 23, and Kylee Nova Tisdale, 21, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 6

James Jon Bennett, 59, and Megan Rachelle Thompson, 56, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 9

Samuel James Landreth, 25, Bella Vista, and Rachel Marie Price, 21, Rogers

Jan. 11

Mary Jo Rhein, 67, and Donna Marie Gaudet, 76, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 13

Kevin S Andis, 43, Fort Smith, and Amy Renae Jackson, 48, Bella Vista