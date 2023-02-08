Hearing loss and tinnitus

Tinnitus is the clinical term for sound in the head with no external source. It can appear to come from one ear or both, from inside the head, or from a distance. It can also take on different sounds: a high-pitched ringing, a buzz, chirp, or hum. If this condition persists for over six months, it is known as chronic tinnitus, which affects as many as 50 million people in the United States, many of them over 55 and already experiencing some form of hearing loss.

"Tinnitus can be caused by a number of factors, many of which also contribute to hearing loss, including loud noise, certain medications that can damage the nerves in the ear, impacted earwax, ear infections, and aging," says Blue Wave audiologist Dr. Molly Dillon.

Most commonly, the hair cells of the cochlea have been damaged by exposure to loud noise or ototoxic drugs (drugs that may cause ear damaging side effects). When these hair cells become damaged, the brain does not receive the signals it is expecting, causing the brain to "turn up the volume" on those auditory pathways in order to locate the missing signals, resulting in the illusion of sound.

"If you are experiencing tinnitus, you are not alone, and while there is no single experience or cure-all prescription, there are ways to make living with tinnitus less stressful and more manageable," Dr. Dillon notes.

