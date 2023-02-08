Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista New Bella Vista City Council members Wendy Hughes (back, left) and Craig Honchell (second from right), along with new mayor John D. Flynn (third from right) and city clerk Wanda Lepillez Krug (far right) participated in their first work session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the District Court Building. This month the City Council will hold its work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m., and its regular session on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista New Bella Vista City Council members Wendy Hughes (back, left) and Craig Honchell (second from right), along with new mayor John D. Flynn (third from right) and city clerk Wanda Lepillez Krug (far right) participated in their first work session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the District Court Building. This month the City Council will hold its work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m., and its regular session on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m.



Print Headline: First work session

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content