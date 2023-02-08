February Library News

Library ranks in Top 10

The Bella Vista Public Library has been named to the top 10 lenders and borrowers of the Mockingbird virtual catalog system.

Officials with the statewide borrowing system recently recapped statistics from 2022. Bella Vista was named a top ten lender and borrower, in a field of 52 participating Arkansas libraries.

Amanda Gibson, Bella Vista Public Library Assistant Director, said making the list is an honor.

"This speaks to the reading interest of our patrons and people across our state," she said. "The system connects all of us so we can borrow books from other libraries who participate in Arkansas. We're happy to be of service to our neighbors here and fellow readers in other areas."

Library users can visit the Mockingbird website, conduct their own book searches and ask their home library to request selected materials for borrowing.

STEAM

Children's staff will host a monthly STEAM workshop in February, geared for ages 6-12. Activities focus on the monthly STEAM theme and take place on the last Wednesday of each month. The Children's Department will lead the workshop on Feb. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring "Light" as the theme. This drop-in program will take place in the Library's Community Room. Reservations are not required.

Lego Challenge

Join us once a month for our Library Lego Challenge. Patrons are welcome to drop by the Children's Department and create a special Lego design. The February challenge is flowers. The challenge will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 8. All ages are welcome.

Teen Advisory Board Projects

The Library's Teen Advisory Board (TAB) has established a new Teen Book Club, a project that has been a year in the making. The first meeting will take place on Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Teens will meet on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss that month's pick. This book club is for teens, ages 13-17. The Friends of the Library has graciously funded copies of the book for participants to keep. Teens joining the book club may pick up a copy of the monthly pick at the Library. Supplies are limited.

TAB will host a Teen Night on Friday, March 3, featuring a "Karaoke" theme. Teens ages 13-17 will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Please note: the library will be closed to the general public during this time for the safety of the teens.

Children's Storytimes

Young patrons continue to have fun at our storytimes. Join us at Big Kid Storytime on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Big Kid Storytime is aimed for children ages 6-8 while Preschool Storytime on Fridays at 10 a.m. is best for children ages 0-5. Enjoy a story, craft and making new friends. Storytimes offer different themes and crafts each week. Registration is not required.

The Book Was Better Book Club

This book club will entertain the age-old question: was the book or movie better? Each month, we discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join us Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. to discuss The Godfather by Mario Puzo and the movie by the same name.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in. We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines, and lots of spice! Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club at the next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. We will be discussing Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, a story filled with loss, love and redemption.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

Making friends while creating crafts. What a perfect pattern for having some fun. We're Hooked Crafting Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. in the Library's Community Room. Lots of friendly people share and visit over craft projects – and we continue to grow. Bring an art or craft project and come on down. Registration is not required.

True Crime Club

Murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes. Join us Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m., when LaDonna Humphrey discusses her second book, Strangled. LaDonna Humphrey gains a new ally in her effort to find justice in the 1994 unsolved murder case of Melissa Ann Witt when Alecia Lockhart reveals a dark and troubling secret from her past. Together, Humphrey and Lockhart must delve inside a dangerous and twisted world known as the "dark web" to unlock a series of mysteries, including Alecia's haunting connection to Melissa Witt's murder.

Therapy Dog Reading

The Bella Vista Public Library is launching its Therapy Dog Reading program in February.

Families will have the opportunity to schedule a time for their little ones to practice reading with a therapy dog at the library.

The program will help young readers gain confidence, said Alex Newman, Children and Youth Services Manager.

"We hope that families will see this as a great way to strengthen their readers' ability and connect with our friendly therapy dog," Newman said.

The first reading date available is Feb. 27. To reserve a spot, call the Library at 479-855-1753. Registration begins Feb. 1.

Encore Bookstore February deals

The Encore Bookstore is offering a buy one 50-cent hardback fiction book and get one half-price special during Feburary.

The bookstore, which is located in the Bella Vista Public Library, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stay informed

This winter, stay informed about library closures by checking the library's website -- bvpl.org -- as well as its Facebook page.

Announcements about the city's weather-related facilities' closures can be found on the city of Bella Vista's website and Facebook page.