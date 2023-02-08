College Honors

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS -- FALL 2022

The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,200 students who were named a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar, including Bella Vista's Skylar R. Brooks, Nikola Cathcart-Sievert and Natalie N. Schultz.

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

HONOR ROLL -- FALL 2022

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

DEAN'S LIST - FALL 2022

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 GPA (or above), including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

DEAN'S LIST -- FALL 2022

UA-Little Rock announces its fall 2022 Dean's List, recognizing nearly 1,150 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester. To be on the Dean's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local Bella Vista students who have made the Dean's List include Mary Barker, Charles Robbins, Eric Sanders and Ashley Thomas.