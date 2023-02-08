Cards and Games

SATURDAY CONCORDIA

BOCCE BALL

Winners in the game Jan. 28 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Schaffer, Dean Billingsley, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.

TUESDAY/THURSDAY

DUPLICATE BRIDGE

Winners Jan. 26 were: North-South -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren; East-West -- Len Fettig and Joe Scott.

Winners Jan. 31 were: No play due to weather.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

SECOND THURSDAY

GAMES & GOODIES

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire Boulevard and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or participants can bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and needing to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

ST. BERNARD'S

CHARITABLE BINGO

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard's Church in Bella Vista in the parish Hall. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]