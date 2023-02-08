Bella Vista Police Reports

MONDAY, JAN. 23

3:20 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Lee Simmerman, 37, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Pinion.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

12:01 p.m. Police received a report on Glenwood Place that someone sent a ring to a company via FedEx and the company only received the box.

7:27 p.m. Police arrested Kevin Deboer, 35, in connection with public intoxication after a suspicious person call at All in One on Bella Vista Way.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

12:56 p.m. Police arrested Sarah Heron, 23, in connection with a out-of-town warrant after a suspicious person call at Cooper Road and Sheneman Drive.

3:24 p.m. Police arrested Scott Alan Smith, 51, in connection with failure to obey stop sign, possession of a schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of schedule VI and open container during a traffic stop at Camden and Avalon.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

3:37 p.m. Police arrested Stephen Ray Martin, 50, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, and Charles Leep, 58, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 at the entrance to the Bella Vista Public Library.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

10:54 p.m. Police received a report on Daventry Lane that three ATVs were riding around behind someone's house on Grosvenor and Bethnal keeping them and their neighbors awake.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

12:28 a.m. Police received a report that a group of teens were throwing snowballs at passing cars on Arkansas Highway 279 near Cooper. Police made contact with a parent and the teens were back at home.

12:10 p.m. Police arrested Bradley Wayne Lester, 45, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Greetham Lane.

8:42 p.m. Police received a report on Hampton Circle that someone tried to get into a couple's house and unscrewed the porch light. Their truck alarm went off a few minutes later.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

1:48 a.m. Police arrested Jesse Netzahualcoyotl Garcia, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

7:06 p.m. Police arrested Richard Odell Parker, 36, in connection with possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on DWI suspended and unlawful exhibit of emergency lights during a traffic stop on Hillswick.