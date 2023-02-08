The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff report | February 8, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

3:20 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Lee Simmerman, 37, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Pinion.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

12:01 p.m. Police received a report on Glenwood Place that someone sent a ring to a company via FedEx and the company only received the box.

7:27 p.m. Police arrested Kevin Deboer, 35, in connection with public intoxication after a suspicious person call at All in One on Bella Vista Way.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

12:56 p.m. Police arrested Sarah Heron, 23, in connection with a out-of-town warrant after a suspicious person call at Cooper Road and Sheneman Drive.

3:24 p.m. Police arrested Scott Alan Smith, 51, in connection with failure to obey stop sign, possession of a schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of schedule VI and open container during a traffic stop at Camden and Avalon.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

3:37 p.m. Police arrested Stephen Ray Martin, 50, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, and Charles Leep, 58, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 at the entrance to the Bella Vista Public Library.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

10:54 p.m. Police received a report on Daventry Lane that three ATVs were riding around behind someone's house on Grosvenor and Bethnal keeping them and their neighbors awake.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

12:28 a.m. Police received a report that a group of teens were throwing snowballs at passing cars on Arkansas Highway 279 near Cooper. Police made contact with a parent and the teens were back at home.

12:10 p.m. Police arrested Bradley Wayne Lester, 45, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Greetham Lane.

8:42 p.m. Police received a report on Hampton Circle that someone tried to get into a couple's house and unscrewed the porch light. Their truck alarm went off a few minutes later.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

1:48 a.m. Police arrested Jesse Netzahualcoyotl Garcia, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

7:06 p.m. Police arrested Richard Odell Parker, 36, in connection with possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on DWI suspended and unlawful exhibit of emergency lights during a traffic stop on Hillswick.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT