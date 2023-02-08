Bella Vista Club News

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED

FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE)

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of NARFE will meet Friday at 10 a.m. in the community room of First Community Bank, located at 21196 Hwy 71 S. in Pineville, Mo. (just north of Walmart and McDonald's). Carol Phillips will speak on the topic of fly fishing. There will be refreshments and a drawing for a gift card for a local restaurant. All current and retired Federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

OZARK CREATIVE

ARTISTS

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., at Forest Hills Baptist Church located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279). Becky Tomlinson will teach a class on "Painting a Rooster" using acrylic paints. Attendees will need to bring the following items: ¼" angle, ½" angle, ¼" flat, ½" flat, and liner brushes; a container for water; paper towels; and an 8x8 canvas based with Yellow Light or other background color of their choice. The club will supply the paints, however if attendees have the following paints they are encouraged to bring them: Americana colors Black, White, Saffron Yellow, Yellow Light, Crisp Blue, Ultra Deep Blue, Peacock Teal, Soft Blue, Dark Chocolate, Mermaid Tail, Crimson Tide and Sea Breeze. Those attending may also bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists also offer community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Artists of all skill levels make up the organization. The group regularly meets on the second Saturday of each month at the above location. Those interested interested in attending or learning more about the group can text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

OZARK HILL

HIKERS

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store located at 1295 N. Mt. Olive St. in Siloam Springs. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

The walk will start and end at the Bob Henry Park where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek and past John Brown University and continues through the historic downtown district.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

DAUGHTERS OF THE

AMERICAN REVOLUTION

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Monday, Feb. 13, in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr. The sign-in and a meet-and-greet start at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting begins at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Connie Brown, current vice-president of Bentonville/Bella Vista AR Foundation, Inc., will present a program on children's literacy challenges in northwest Arkansas.

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. The group regularly meets on the second Monday of each month at the above location. For more information please contact [email protected]

BELLA VISTA

COMPUTER CLUB

The general meeting of the Bella Vista Computer Club will be held Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. The program will be "Windows 11 Overview" with Jim Prince. Also, the drawing for the computer raffle will be held. Raffle ticket holders do not have 1o be present to win.

The club has scheduled the following programs for February:

• Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic (active BVCC membership required)

• Feb. 21 2-4 p.m. -- "Basic Computer Security, Pt. 1" with Justin Sell (in the Training Center)

All classes and help clinics are held in the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the address above. For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

The Bella Vista Computer Club is having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held during the February meeting. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

NWA LETTER

WRITERS

NWA Letter Writers will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to attend. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

BELLA VISTA

BRAINTEASERS

The Bella Vista Brainteasers group will meet Wednesday, Feb 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Pl. All are welcome to attend. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

MYSTERY BOOK

CLUB

The Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, Feb 15, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. This month's topic will be to read a mystery featuring a non-human character -- such as a dog or cat. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

NWA HERITAGE

BUTTON CLUB

The NWA Heritage Button Club will have its first meeting Friday, Feb. 17, from 12-2 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. Local members formed the club from the National Button Society (www.nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve and educate current and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. What is an MOP button? Come one, come all to find out the answer and enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

BELLA VISTA COMPUTER

CLUB -- GENEALOGY GROUP

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group will resume regular meetings on Friday, Feb. 17, from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The set time will not interfere with any scheduled classes and will not require driving at night. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month, with the exception of December, at the time and place listed above. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

BELLA VISTA

GARDEN CLUB

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Frank Knight, who is the facility manager for Village Waste Water. He will have an interactive discussion with club members regarding what they do for the city of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Garden Club. Club member Tony LiCausi will discuss how to properly prune Crepe Myrtle bushes and trees.

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

ALTRUSA CLUB OF

BENTONVILLE/BELLA VISTA

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday and National Read Across America Day by hosting a Games Day on Tuesday, March 7, at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. Participants may purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Lunch will be provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy. The party starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per 4-person table. Help the club get books to the children. Contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.

BV ROTARY CLUB

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., also at Concordia. There are pastries for breakfast and light refreshments for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

SUGAR CREEK ASTRONOMICAL

SOCIETY - REGIONAL

Monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information on Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.