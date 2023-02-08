Bella Vista church news

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

BELLA VISTA

Second Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse is this Friday from 6-8 p.m. Entertainment this month will feature the country western band Good Time String Band. All are welcome to attend and share in good home roasted coffee, specialty teas, apple cider, appetizers and fellowship with their Bella Vista neighbors.

The Shrove Tuesday Pancake feed and annual pancake races will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at United Lutheran Church. All are welcome to compete for the famous pancake race trophy. For more information contact the church office.

Ash Wednesday services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22. One will take place at 12:15 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m.

The ULC website is at unitedlutheranbv.org.

BELLA VISTA

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Ash Wednesday service will be held at on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

Lenten services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where those in need in the Bella Vista community are served.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF

BELLA VISTA

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Listen to the podcast Hearing Matters on the website. In the latest episode, Pastor Judi talks to PCBV member Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost about his favorite Bible stories.

HIGHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Bella Vista (DoC) Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

ST. BERNARD OF CLAIRVAUX

CATHOLIC CHURCH

The first of three Lenton fish fries will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at the church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m. The next fish fries will be held on Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 31.

BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will have an Ash Wednesday Service on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Lenten Meditation Services begin on Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 pm. The theme of our meditations this year will be "His Final Steps." A Snack Pack get together will be held afterwards. All are invited for the services and then to bring a sack dinner and join in the fun.

Catechism classes are held on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Choir practice resumes on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. as preparations are made for the Easter season.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.

VILLAGE BIBLE CHURCH

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.