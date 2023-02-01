Village writers group looking for new home

Village Lake Writers and Poets needs a home, President Donna Hanson said recently. The group was founded in 2016 at the Artists Retreat Center, the log cabin that once belonged to Bella Vista Resort owners the Lineberger family. They had to stop meeting there when the building was sold. Then covid hit, and for a while the writers, like so many other groups, tried virtual meetings.

When they returned to meeting in person, they moved to the Bella Vista Library, but with a large membership that is used to having food at its meetings, the library wasn't a great fit. So they often branch out and meet at businesses around Bella Vista, she said.

A few years ago they formulated a plan to meet at Dug Hill Church, just off Highway 71 behind the Good Will Store. But there's no indoor plumbing and the group that owns the church isn't interested in adding water. They couldn't hold public meetings without restrooms. They have hosted events at Tanyard Creek and Java Dudes, the coffee house that was also located at the Artist Retreat Center but has since moved to Rogers.

Meanwhile, Hanson made arrangements to secure a 501c3 rating from the IRS, so Village Lake Writers and Poets is now an official non-profit. That means there needs to be official officers, Hanson said. She is happy to continue as president, but she needs a vice president, a secretary and a treasurer. Some of the members who filled those roles are planning to move, she explained.

Her dream is to also have a regular meeting site that they can also use for events, like the popular Writer's Workshops they have always hosted. The Artist Retreat Center was a perfect fit, and since the building is empty now, she's hoping to find a way to use it again. In fact, she would be happy to serve as a manager if that would help her gain access to the building. She's open to other ideas as well.

Their February meeting, scheduled for Feb. 8, will include light refreshments and a chance to make a Valentine's Day Collage. It will be at the library from 1-3 p.m. that day.

The group also has a new website and Hanson hopes members and potential members will keep an eye on the site for news. That website is villagewriters.org.